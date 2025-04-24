© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commercial fishing for Dungeness crab to end in Bay Area next week

KALW | By Eliza Peppel
Published April 24, 2025 at 8:37 PM PDT
Crab trapping
David Parker
/
Flicker / Creative Commons
Crab trapping

On May 1, commercial crab traps will be banned from the Sonoma Mendocino County border down to Pigeon Point in Pescadero.

The ban, introduced by California Fish and Wildlife, is to protect humpback whales from getting entangled in the traps. Last year, 24 whales were caught in fishing gear off the California Coast, and nearly half were entangled in Dungeness crab traps.

In October, a humpback whale got stuck in lines from crab traps off the coast of Monterey. The Large Whale Entanglement Response Network, a group of scientific organizations that respond to these events, took six months to free the whale.

The California Fish and Game commission has been testing pop-up crabbing gear which is safer for whales, and is working to create regulations that will authorize statewide use sometime next year.
Bay Area Headlines
Eliza Peppel
Born in the Bay Area, raised in California and France, Eliza is a news producer and audio reporter. She studied creative writing at The New School in New York before completing a BA degree in journalism at Fordham University in 2021. She likes 70s funk and riding her bike.
See stories by Eliza Peppel