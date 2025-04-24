© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Berkeley City Manager announces a hiring freeze

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM PDT
Berkeley City Hall
Carole
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Berkeley City Hall

The Berkeley City Manager initiated a citywide hiring freeze earlier this week in order to help address a budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

In an email to city employees, Paul Buddenhagen said Berkeley has been relying on "one-time resources" to fund operations while facing a projected budget deficit.

The Berkeleyside reports the freeze suspends all hiring activities and covers all departments under the city manager’s purview.

According to city budget documents, Berkeley is currently working with a budget that has 675 million dollars in revenue – more than 100 million less than its operating and capital expenses this year.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid