Berkeley City Manager announces a hiring freeze

The Berkeley City Manager initiated a citywide hiring freeze earlier this week in order to help address a budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

In an email to city employees, Paul Buddenhagen said Berkeley has been relying on "one-time resources" to fund operations while facing a projected budget deficit.

The Berkeleyside reports the freeze suspends all hiring activities and covers all departments under the city manager’s purview.

According to city budget documents, Berkeley is currently working with a budget that has 675 million dollars in revenue – more than 100 million less than its operating and capital expenses this year.

