Director of SF Department on Status of Women ousted

The director of San Francisco’s Department on the Status of Women was ordered to leave her post last night.

The San Francisco Standard reports the seven members of the city’s commission on the department voted unanimously to remove Kimberly Ellis.

The dismissal comes a month after Ellis was placed on leave from her post pending an investigation into the department’s spending on events and contracts.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the department under Ellis paid more than a million dollars to groups she had either worked for, or consulted for in the past.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement that the City Attorney found that Ellis “committed a range of misconduct, unlawful activities, and mismanagement.’’

Ellis was appointed five years ago as director by Lurie’s predecessor, London Breed.

