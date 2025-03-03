'Dead Cat On The Line' by poet James Cagney

James Cagney is poet and the author of Black Steel Magnolias In The Hour of Chaos Theory, (Nomadic Press, 2018), winner of the PEN Oakland 2019 Josephine Miles Award. His second collection, Martian: The Saint Of Loneliness, (Nomadic Press) was awarded the 2021 James Laughlin Award. James is a Cave Canem fellow who lives in Oakland.

DEAD CAT ON THE LINE

What’s a man to do raising a son he doesn’t recognize

sit in the garage and smoke like a god

read the cursive divination unfurling mid air

contemplate open heart surgery of a Cadillac

while cancer pulls into the driveway.

Death, the rich uncle who never knocks, his

smile an unpaid debt. On his final day,

daddy almost said something before he called shotgun

and split, leaving in his wake an inventory of broken

bottles, quarters stacks high as bullets on a barrelhouse

bar, an echo of sons spilling everywhere.