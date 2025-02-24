'a riff on another thing (yours and mines)' by poet Jelal Huyler
Jelal Huyler is a biracial Black poet from Oakland and born to a revolutionary Black woman. He is carrying on throughout this dissociative so-called reality in pursuit of the always present truth and healing.
a riff on another thing (yours and mines)
first published in Ink & Nebula Magazine
she tells me i am not the same/ i ask her when it was that i was
the thing she thinks i was/
she says/ exhausted/ you used to smile different/
my lips twitch a little/
and then teeth/ she tells me/
to shut up and takes back the bottle/
on the street where we stand/
men are pissing stories into the dark sides of buildings/
and there are/ shelves
of women/ stacked into their hurting
pumps/ books i'll never read/
and we are waiting for everything to make a little more sense/ maybe/
or for a tide to come in/ or something else to happen/
to be a person/ or/
even/
just a worthwhile problem .
poem from the poet's book : ' A MAN WAS LYNCHED TODAY ' on GAME OVER BOOKS press / https://www.gameoverbooks.com/store/p/a-man-was-lynched-today