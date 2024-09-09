'This Poem is in honor of Mamaz / Este Poema es en honor a las madres' by poet tiny gray-garcia

tiny (lisa) gray-garcia aka “PovertySkola” is a formerly unhoused, incarcerated, revolutionary journalist, lecturer, poet, visionary, teacher and single mama of Tiburcio, daughter of a houseless, disabled mama Dee, and the co-founder of POOR Magazine/Prensa POBRE/PoorNewsNetwork.

With her Mama Dee- she co-founded Escuela de la gente/PeopleSkool- a poor and indigenous people-led skool, as well as several cultural and theatre projects such as the Po Poets Project/Poetas POBREs Proyecto (co-founded with Leroy Moore), welfareQUEENs, the Theatre of the POOR/Teatro de los pobres, and Hotel Voices.

In 2011 she co-launched The Homefulness Project, a landless peoples, self-determined land liberation movement in the Ohlone/Lisjan/Huchuin territory known as Deep East Oakland, the Bank of ComeUnity Reparations and co-founded a liberation school for children, Deecolonize Academy and is the creator of a PoemCast from a poverty skola- a podcast series and as well is the co-host of Po Peoples Radio News Hour on PNNKEXU 96.1fm and bi-weekly on KPFA.

This Poem is in honor of Mamaz/Este Poema es en honor a las madres

(The "anthem" i wrote for the welfareQUEEN's theatre production- dedicated to my fellow QUEEN's Vivian, Jewnbug, Queenandi, Tracey, Estrella, Dharma and Laure and especially my Mama dee - for without whom there would be no me)

(Espanol sigue)

This poem is honor of mothers…

Houseless mothers and poor mothers

Low-wage mothers and no-wage mothers

Welfare mothers

And three job working mothers

migrante mothers

And incarcerated mothers

in other words

this poem is honor of

INS-ed with,

CPS withed and

Most of all

system messed with

mothers

This poem is honor of all those poor women and men

And yes I said men cause don’t sing me that old song

About gender again

Who fight and struggle

And steal and beg

in every crevasse

And corner to keep their kids in a bed

Who dress and feed with tired hands

Who answer cries over and over again

This poem is in honor of those

Mothers who deserve to be coddled

And loved ,

Fed and protected

Instead of criminalized,

Marginalized

and rarely respected

Who can barely make it but always do

And still raise all the worlds' people

Like me you and you

Can I get a witness?

This poem is honor of mothers

Who can barely make it but sometimes do

And still raise all the worlds' people

Like me, and you and you

(En Espanol)

Este Poema es en honor a las madres

Este Poema es en honor a las madres...

Madres Desamparadas y madres pobres

Madres con bajos salarios y sin salarios

Madres de Bienestares

y madres que trabajan tress jales

Madres Migrantes

y madres encarceladas

en otras palabras

este poema es en honor a

MIGRA- nisadas

(CPS) molestadas

y mas que nada

madres

attakadas por el systema

Este poema es en honor a todos esos hombres y mujeres

y si, dije hombres tambien porque no me cantes esa vieja cancion

sobre genero otravez

Quien pelean y luchan

y roban y ruegan

en cada brecha

Y esquina para mantener a sus hijos en una cama

quienes visten y dan de comer con manos cansadas

Quienes responded gritos una y otra vez

Este poema es en honor para esas

madres quienes se merecen un apapacho

y amor

Alimentacion y protecsion

En vez de ser criminalizadas

Marginadas

y rara la vez respetadas

Quienes apenas pueden sobrevivir pero siempre lo hacen

y todavia crean toda la gente de el mundo

Como yo, tu y tu.

Quien puede ser testigo?

Este poema es en Honor pa’ las Madres

Quienes apenas pueden sobrevivir y aveses pueden

y crean toda la gente de este mundo

como yo y tu y tu.

