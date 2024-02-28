RAW MATERIALS: Visions of Black Futurity - episode 03

In honor of Black History month, Bay Made is airing four episodes from "Visions of Black Futurity," a series produced by KALW alum Babette Thomas in partnership with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art for their podcast Raw Material.

This series looks at the history of the Black Arts movement in the Bay Area through the largely overlooked story of EJ Montgomery — an activist, artist, and curator who worked tirelessly to create opportunities for Black folks in the Bay to engage with art.