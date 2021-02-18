The Progressive Prosecutor Pt. 5: Police Accountability

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged a police officer with homicide last year. This was a milestone in a country where police are so rarely charged. In this installment of The Progressive Prosecutor, we take a look at why so many families are still waiting for justice.

"To this day, we are still struggling to raise up his name."

"The Progressive Prosecutor" is a series looking at San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's first year in office. Find the rest of the stories in the series here.

Co-reported by Sona Avakian and Alice Woelfle. Translation work by Adriana Camarena and Annelise Finney, voiced by Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman. Engineered by James Rowlands. Edited by David Boyer.