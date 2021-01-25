One Planet: Michael Mann On The New Climate War And How To Fight It

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are speaking with Professor Michael Mann about his new book, The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet. Professor Mann explores how fossil fuel companies have waged a 30-year campaign to deflect blame and responsibility and derail attempts to take action on climate change.

He says the fossil fuel disinformation machine wants to make it about individual choices such as the lifestyle you choose to live, rather than systemic change. What will it take to move away from fossil fuels toward a clean, green global economy?

Guest:

Michael Mann, Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science and the Director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania, and the author of is author of The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back Our Planet

Web Resources:

Michael Mann