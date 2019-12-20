Media Roundtable: The UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid & The Impeachment of Donald Trump

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the UN climate conference in Madrid. The US and several other big polluters blocked a nonbinding measure that would have set tougher targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. During the conference, thousands of young activists protested the lack of action by big polluters calling the gathering a PR campaign.

Later in the program, we'll talk about the impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. The House impeached Donald Trump on two charges: obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. What's next?

Guests:

Michael Winship, senior writing fellow with Common Dreams and a longtime Bill Moyers writing partner

Dan Froomkin, founder of Press Watch

Ben Ehrenreich, columnist at The Nation magazine and author of the forthcoming book, Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time

Web Resources:

