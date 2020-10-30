Media Roundtable: The Republicans' Quest For Minority Rule & The Surge In El Paso Coronavirus Cases

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the Republican Party’s history of gerrymandering and voter suppression, including voter ID laws, mass purges of voting rolls, and polling place closures.

We are also getting the latest on record voter turnout in Texas and finding out why Covid cases and hospitalizations are rising in El Paso, which now has a 10pm to 5am curfew.

Guests:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and the author of Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy

Alfredo Corchado, Mexico bureau chief for the Dallas Morning News, and the author of Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration

Web Resources:

The New Republic: Inside the Republican Plot for Permanent Minority Rule

Dallas Morning News: El Paso hospitals are full as border city continues to shatter coronavirus records