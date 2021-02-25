 Media Roundtable: The $1.9 Trillion Economic Relief Package & Europe's Slow Vaccine Rollout | KALW
Media Roundtable: The $1.9 Trillion Economic Relief Package & Europe's Slow Vaccine Rollout

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we are discussing coverage of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. This week, the House Budget Committee voted to advance the Democrats' coronavirus relief package, which includes billions of dollars for vaccines and COVID testing, schools, state and local governments and unemployment benefit extensions.

Later in the show, we are talking about the slow vaccine rollout in Europe. Who is being vaccinated in European countries? 

 

Guests:

 

Arthur Delany, senior reporter for the Huffington Post

 

Eric Reguly, European Bureau Chief for The Globe and Mail, and the author of the forthcoming book, Ghosts of War: My Father's Vietnam Odyssey

Web Resources:

Huffington Post: Democrats Face Major Uncertainty About Checks For Parents In Relief Bill

The American Prospect: First 100: American Rescue Plan Gets Surprisingly Little Pushback

The Globe and Mail: Plague diaries: How are rich Italians jumping the vaccination queue? And San Marino gets clever    

The Globe and Mail: Threatening Big Pharma with compulsory licensing is a credible strategy for vaccine-starved countries

The Washington Post: Mario Draghi saved the euro. But can he now rescue Italy?

The Guardian: Why is the EU running into so many difficulties with its Covid vaccine campaign?

 

