Intimate Strangers: Elisheva Biernoff Paints Subjects From Found Photographs

Elisheva Biernoff centers people on her canvas, who are sidelined in society. She talks about her growth as an artist from New Mexico to the Bay Area. Her work is featured in the celebration of Fraenkel Gallery’s 40th anniversary.

I am trying to draw out a hidden story that are in these images.

Biernoff's work is currently featured in the Long Story Short exhibition at the Fraenkel Gallery in San Francisco for their 40th anniversary. The exhibit is running now until January 18.

