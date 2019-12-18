 Holiday Magic On Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda | KALW
Holiday Magic On Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda

‘Tis the season when we see houses bedecked in lights and hear hecka holiday songs wherever we go. One  place where the sights and sounds of the season are concentrated is what’s known as Christmas Tree Lane.

It’s the 3200 block of Thompson Avenue in Alameda, where the neighbors transform their street into a magical holiday experience.

This annual tradition began in 1938 and has taken place every year since, except for a brief break during the second world war. It now attracts people from all over the world who come for an intense dose of cheer.

