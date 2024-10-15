'Black Tulip:' A call to action

Today, the Oakland City Council meets to vote on supporting H.R. 7354 the Protect Black Girls and Women Act.

The vote comes about a week after the Black Tulip Cultural Week of Action. A conference held in Oakland to emphasize the need for such legislation, KALW's Kristal Raheem was there and filed this report.

The weekend started off with a hybrid write-in at the Black Arts Movement House in downtown.

Over the course of five hours, more than 50 Black women and community members joined virtually and in person to share personal stories, affirmations and poetry.

Dr. Ayodele Nzinga, Executive Director of the Black Arts Movement District, sat in front of a white altar with a computer, weaving the digital audience members into the live theater experience.

Award-winning poet, author, and activist, Nicia De Lovely graced the theater stage, prompting the audience to consider the unthinkable.

"I want you to just think about what this world would be like without Black women and Black girls in it. If you can just imagine because I can't. But if you can imagine what it would look like, what it would feel like, what it would sound like, how stale the air would be, how uneventful this world would be."

Kristal Raheem / KALW The Black Tulip posted on display at Oakland First Friday's.

Community organizer, policy leader, and activist, Cat Brooks, delivered alarming statistics to the audience.

She referenced a 2022 FBI report, which found more than 97,000 Black women were missing in the United States.

The following night, Black Tulip collaborated with Oakland First Friday's and other community organizations such as the S.H.A.D.E Movement (Survivors, Healing, Advising, and Dedicated to Empowerment) to pass out healing kits and information on how to support Black women and girls.

The founder of the Betti Ono Foundation, Anyka Howard, expressed the urgent need for community members and policymakers to take action.

"We're not going to tolerate Oakland being a hot bed for dysfunction and violence, and perpetuating harms against Black women and girls. We deserve better, we are worthy, our lives matter, and it's time for us to boldly, and collectively proclaim that and expect the appropriate response."

The final day of Black Tulip took place at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater.

Hailing from New Orleans, honorary guest and singer, Dawn Richard led the audience in pledging their commitment to the mission of Black Tulip.

"I affirm my commitment to nurture spaces for Black women, girls, and gender-expansive people to feel safe, to heal, to thrive, and be joyous."