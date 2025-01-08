© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newsom’s executive order investigates ultra-processed foods in schools

KALW | By Kristal Raheem
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:08 PM PST
School Lunch
USDA
/
Creative Commons
School Lunch

Some examples of ultra processed foods include popular snacks like chips, cookies, sugary drinks, as well as processed meats.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order earlier this month. It comes after a report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. It reveals that more than a third of youth between 12 and 19 years old are prediabetic.

The governor has directed state education agencies to continue improving school meal standards beyond current federal requirements.

He also wants the California Department of Farm Administration and the Office of Farm to Fork Program to enhance standards and partnerships to provide schools with fresh ingredients.

Two state health departments will submit impact reports on ultra processed foods by the beginning of April.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Audio Academy 2024
Kristal Raheem
Kristal Raheem is a sociologist, educator, and poet from Oakland. Her work calls attention to health and educational disparities among systematically oppressed communities at a local and global level.
See stories by Kristal Raheem