Newsom’s executive order investigates ultra-processed foods in schools

Some examples of ultra processed foods include popular snacks like chips, cookies, sugary drinks, as well as processed meats.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order earlier this month. It comes after a report by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. It reveals that more than a third of youth between 12 and 19 years old are prediabetic.

The governor has directed state education agencies to continue improving school meal standards beyond current federal requirements.

He also wants the California Department of Farm Administration and the Office of Farm to Fork Program to enhance standards and partnerships to provide schools with fresh ingredients.

Two state health departments will submit impact reports on ultra processed foods by the beginning of April.