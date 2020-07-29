Genre-Bending Band The Seshen On Vulnerability And Healing

The Seshen is a band that’s a family of friends. Over the past decade, they've grown up together, dedicated to music with purpose. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, they share the influences behind their latest album, Cyan.

Cyan is The Seshen's third full-length record. Vocalist Lalin St Juste writes about digging for pieces of herself stripped away by conditioning and the lyrics are carried by the rhythms of producer and bassist Akiyoshi Ehara.

Click the play button above to listen to the story.