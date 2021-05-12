Rexx Life Raj Raps About Hope For The Bay And His Future Self

Berkeley native Faraji Wright raps, sings, and produces as Rexx Life Raj. He's Bay Area to the core, name-dropping East Bay landmarks and staying active in local initiatives like People's Breakfast Oakland. The faces and places that built him are scattered throughout his lyrics, which usually come together in the heat of the moment.

Fleshing out ideas in my head, thoughts that I’m going through - it helps guide me on what I need to work on and need to change. That's why I like music. It's almost like a journal for me.

He's worked with Bay Area contemporaries Kehlani and G-Eazy, as well as with childhood inspiration E-40. His newest single, Built for Everything , came out in March, and he’ll be performing at Outside Lands in October.

In this edition of Bay Area Beats, Rexx Life Raj shares how he channels his struggles into messages of hope for his friends, family, fans, and future self.