Rapper and activist Bryce Savoy on his Oakland roots, betting on himself, and his recent project — Worldwide.
My first real studio experience for myself was when I turned 11. In 2003, that was my first time actually being in the studio. And that was actually a birthday present from my uncle.Bryce Savoy
Two thousand twenty three marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. For this episode of Bay Area beats, we talk with East Oakland native and Howard University alumni Bryce Savoy, who’s been making music for 20 years. Part of a Bay Area hip-hop family, Bryce has music running through his veins. He discusses his early beginnings as a rapper, and his most recent project, "Worldwide."
