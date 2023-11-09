© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Rapper and activist Bryce Savoy on his Oakland roots, betting on himself, and his recent project — Worldwide.

KALW | By D'Andre Ball
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
My first real studio experience for myself was when I turned 11. In 2003, that was my first time actually being in the studio. And that was actually a birthday present from my uncle.
Bryce Savoy

Two thousand twenty three marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. For this episode of Bay Area beats, we talk with East Oakland native and Howard University alumni Bryce Savoy, who’s been making music for 20 years. Part of a Bay Area hip-hop family, Bryce has music running through his veins. He discusses his early beginnings as a rapper, and his most recent project, "Worldwide."

This story aired in the November 9, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
