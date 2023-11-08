Mariachi Femenil Orgullo Mexicano raise their voices and sing “Llegaron Las Mujeres”

“We are here. We have arrived filled with emotions. Ready to sing and ready to share our love of music united as sisters.” Ninfa Iglesias

Love and heartbreak are common themes in mariachi music. But, they’re traditionally sung from men’s perspectives and they sometimes carry machismo messages. Mariachi Femenil Orgullo Mexicano is changing that narrative. Their name translates to “women’s mariachi Mexican pride.”

When they formed in 2007 they became one of the few ever all-female mariachi ensembles from the San Francisco Bay Area.

In this edition of Bay Area Beats, we hear from singer and co-founders, Ninfa Iglesias. She talks about the group’s album “Llegaron Las Mujeres.” It’s mostly a collection of cover songs, now reframed from a woman’s perspective.

This story aired in the November 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

