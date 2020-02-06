Drag Legend Heklina Talks About A Changing San Francisco Scene

San Francisco drag queen Heklina is ending “Mother,” the long-running weekly show that she hosts at Oasis.

She purchased and became co-owner of the SOMA nightclub back in 2015 and rebranded the space into one of the foremost performance venues in the city. It features drag performances, cabaret, and live music. Last November, however, she announced her departure from her ownership role at the club, and this weekend will be her last performance in “Mother.”

Heklina will host the final “Mother” this Saturday February 8th at Oasis.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.