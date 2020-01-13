'The Democracy Rebellion' With Veteran Journalist Hedrick Smith

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with veteran journalist Hedrick Smith about his new documentary The Democracy Rebellion.

Smith traveled the country looking for positive stories of democratic reform and found six states where grassroots activists are pressing for real reform. They’re fighting against gerrymandering, dark money, and voter suppression. What does it take to truly reform the system?

Guests:

Hedrick Smith, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, PBS correspondent and producer

Web Resources:

PBS: The Democracy Rebellion: A Reporter’s Notebook with Hedrick

Press Watchers: Outside Washington, people are doing amazing things to revive American democracy

LA Times: Ten years on, Citizens United ruling has changed U.S. politics — but not in the way many feared