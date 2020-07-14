COVID-19: What Do We Need To Know About Airborne Transmission & Mask Safety?

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll get an update on the COVID crisis in the US. About half of the country is facing huge spikes, deaths are on the rise in almost every region, and hospitals are overwhelmed in several states.

We’re also learning more about airborne transmission and long term health effects for those who recover. Without a national plan, public health officials say we could be facing months of more cases and more deaths. What are our options?

Guests:

Jose-Luis Jimenez, professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Colorado Boulder

Mark Nicas, emeritus professor of Environmental Health Sciences at UC Berkeley

Rachael Jones, associate professor of family and preventive medicine at the University of Utah

Web Resources:

The New York Times, Apoorva Mandavilli: The Coronavirus Can Be Airborne Indoors, W.H.O. Says

Wired, Roxanne Khamsi: They Say Coronavirus Isn't Airborne—but It's Definitely Borne By Air

Elemental, Robert Roy Britt: What We Know (and Don’t) About Catching Covid-19 Outdoors

NBC News, Kelsie Sandoval: Some prefer face shields to cloth masks. Experts are split on effectiveness.

Mercury News/CNN, Scottie Andrew: Masks are effective only if you wear them properly. Here’s the right (and wrong) way