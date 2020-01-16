 California Expands Healthcare For Young Adults Regardless Of Immigration Status | KALW
California Expands Healthcare For Young Adults Regardless Of Immigration Status

  California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his proposed state budget on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. California recently expanded Medi-Cal benefits to low-income young adults, regardless of their immigration status.
    Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

On January 1, California became the first state in the country to extend Medicaid benefits to all low-income adults, regardless of their immigration status. Over 100,000 additional Californians are eligible for health coverage under the new law, the latest piece of legislation in the state’s ongoing push for universal health coverage.

"Advocates for expanding Medi-Cal to the undocumented community see this as a step towards universal healthcare"

