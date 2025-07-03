Three years after Roe, abortion is banned in 13 states & limited in 41

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the abortion landscape three years after Supreme Court conservatives overturned Roe.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 41 states have abortion bans in effect with only limited exceptions and 13 states have a total ban. We'll also discuss studies about criminalizing pregnancies and an increase in intimate partner violence in states where abortion is banned or restricted.

Guests:

Dana Sussman, senior vice president for Pregnancy Justice

Amy Littlefield, The Nation’s abortion access correspondent and author of the forthcoming book American Crusaders, a history of the anti-abortion movement over the last 50 years