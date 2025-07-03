© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Three years after Roe, abortion is banned in 13 states & limited in 41

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 3, 2025 at 8:33 AM PDT
Lorie Shaull

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the abortion landscape three years after Supreme Court conservatives overturned Roe.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 41 states have abortion bans in effect with only limited exceptions and 13 states have a total ban. We'll also discuss studies about criminalizing pregnancies and an increase in intimate partner violence in states where abortion is banned or restricted.

Guests:

Dana Sussman, senior vice president for Pregnancy Justice

Amy Littlefield, The Nation’s abortion access correspondent and author of the forthcoming book American Crusaders, a history of the anti-abortion movement over the last 50 years

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
