KALW Almanac - Friday July 4, 2025

Today is Friday, the 4th of July of 2025,

July 4 is the 185th day of the year

180 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:53:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:15 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F.

The first low tide was at 1:27 am at 1.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:40 am at 3.57 feet

The next low tide at 12:21 pm at 2.47 feet

and the final high tide will be this evening at 6:50 pm at 5.76 feet

The Moon is currently 66% visible

It was a quarter moon yesterday

Now It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 10th of July of 2025 at 1:37 pm

Today is....

Alice in Wonderland Day

Comic Sans Day

Independence Day

Independence From Meat Day

Indivisible Day

Invisible Day

Jackfruit Day

National Barbecue Day

National Barbecued Spareribs Day

National Caesar Salad Day

National Country Music Day

Sidewalk Egg Frying Day

Today is also....

The first evening of Dree Festival, celebrated until July 7 (Apatani people, Arunachal Pradesh, India)

Liberation Day (Northern Mariana Islands)

Liberation Day (Rwanda)

Republic Day (Philippines)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with....

1804 – Nathaniel Hawthorne, American novelist and short story writer (died 1864)

1826 – Stephen Foster, American songwriter and composer (died 1864)

1872 – Calvin Coolidge, American lawyer and politician, 30th President of the United States (died 1933)

1874 – John McPhee, Australian journalist and politician, 27th Premier of Tasmania (died 1952)

1883 – Rube Goldberg, American sculptor, cartoonist, and engineer (died 1970)

1898 – Gertrude Lawrence, British actress, singer, and dancer (died 1952)

1902 – Meyer Lansky, American gangster (died 1983)

1902 – George Murphy, American actor and politician (died 1992)

1905 – Lionel Trilling, American critic, essayist, short story writer, and educator (died 1975)

1911 – Mitch Miller, American singer and producer (died 2010)

1916 – Iva Toguri D'Aquino, American typist and broadcaster (died 2006)

1918 – Pauline Phillips, American journalist and radio host, created Dear Abby (died 2013)

1920 – Norm Drucker, American basketball player and referee (died 2015)

1920 – Leona Helmsley, American businesswoman (died 2007)

1924 – Eva Marie Saint, American actress

1927 – Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress and photographer (died 2023)

1927 – Neil Simon, American playwright and screenwriter (died 2018)

1928 – Chuck Tanner, American baseball player and manager (died 2011)

1929 – Al Davis, American football player, coach, and manager (died 2011)

1930 – George Steinbrenner, American businessman (died 2010)

1938 – Bill Withers, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2020)

1941 – Sam Farr, American politician

1941 – Brian Willson, American soldier, lawyer, and activist

1942 – Peter Rowan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, American lawyer, journalist, and author

1946 – Ron Kovic, American author and activist

1946 – Michael Milken, American businessman and

....also on this day in history.....

1054 – A supernova, called SN 1054, is seen by Chinese Song dynasty, Arab, and possibly Amerindian observers near the star Zeta Tauri. For several months it remains bright enough to be seen during the day. Its remnants form the Crab Nebula.

1817 – In Rome, New York, construction on the Erie Canal begins.

1818 – US Flag Act of 1818 goes into effect creating a 13 stripe flag with a star for each state. New stars would be added on July 4 after a new state had been admitted.

1827 – Slavery is abolished in the State of New York.

1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" for the Boston, Massachusetts July 4 festivities.

1832 – John Neal delivers the first public lecture in the US to advocate the rights of women.

1845 – Henry David Thoreau moves into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts. Thoreau's account of his two years there, Walden, will become a touchstone of the environmental movement.

1855 – The first edition of Walt Whitman's book of poems, Leaves of Grass, is published in Brooklyn.

1862 – Lewis Carroll tells Alice Liddell a story that would grow into Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequels.

1881 – In Alabama, the Tuskegee Institute opens.

1892 – Western Samoa changes the International Date Line, causing Monday (July 4) to occur twice, resulting in a leap year with 367 days.

1939 – Lou Gehrig, recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, informs a crowd at Yankee Stadium that he considers himself "The luckiest man on the face of the earth", then announces his retirement from major league baseball.

1950 – Cold War: Radio Free Europe first broadcasts.

2009 – The Statue of Liberty's crown reopens to the public after eight years of closure due to security concerns following the September 11 attacks.

2012 – The discovery of particles consistent with the Higgs boson at the Large Hadron Collider is announced at CERN.

2024 – The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, wins a landslide majority in the 2024 United Kingdom general election, ending 14 years of Conservative government.

