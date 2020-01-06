 Bay Area Soul Legend Freddie Hughes Reflects On Six Decades In The Record Business | KALW

Bay Area Soul Legend Freddie Hughes Reflects On Six Decades In The Record Business

By Bo Walsh 4 seconds ago
  • Courtesy of Freddie Hughes

When you walk into the dimly lit Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge on Mission Street, you might hear the familiar voice of a man serenading the dive bar’s mostly millennial crowd. It’s soul singer Freddie Hughes, a veteran of the Bay Area music scene for more than six decades and the vocalist on several hit records from the 1960s. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, Freddie sat down to share his story. 

"The times done changed, but I'm just glad to still be a part of it"

You can catch Freddie Hughes perform Wednesday evenings at the Royal Cuckoo Organ Lounge on 3202 Mission St in San Francisco.

Click the play button above to listen to his story and his music.

