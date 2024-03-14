Behind the Scenes with KALW DJ Marcus Rosario

You may hear DJ Marcus Rosario on the air on the weekends here on KALW. Every Saturday and Sunday, he hosts his music show and curates playlists that air from 12-2pm. Marcus got his first turntables when he was 15, and grew up listening to radio — KCRW in Southern California. Today, his mixes are globally inspired, and he always makes sure to include a dance set.

I spoke to DJ Marcus, we talked about this new era of AI music curation, how it’s affecting his job, and the current music scene.