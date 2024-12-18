Music and migration with Meklit Hadero

This interview aired in the December 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Meklit is an Ethiopian American singer who has been a KALW friend for a long time. Her sound of Ethio Jazz is award winning, and can take you to her ancestral Ethiopia and jazzy New York City, where she grew up.

When Meklit wanted to start a podcast, she knew it would focus on migration and music. She launched "Movement with Meklit Hadero," where she has intimate conversations with people like her: musicians who cross borders physically and with their sound. In this interview she shares an episode about Venezuelan singer Mafer Bandola.

