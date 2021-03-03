Almanac - Wednesday 3/3/21

Today is Peach Blossom Day...

It's Wednesday, the 3rd of March of 2021...

March 3 is the 62nd day of the year

303 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:37 am

and the sun sets at 6:07 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:21 am at 5.99 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:45 am at zero point 45 feet

The next high tide at 2:03 pm at 4.66 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:35 pm at 1.53 feet.

The Moon is currently 77.2% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 5th of March of 2021 at 5:30 pm

Today is…

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Deskfast Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

Peach Blossom Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Talk in Third Person Day

TB-303 Appreciation Day

The Roland TB-303 Bass Line is a synthesizer released by the Roland Corporation in 1982. Designed to simulate bass guitars, it was a commercial failure and was discontinued in 1984

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

Today is also…

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

Teacher's Day in Lebanon

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

On this day in Women’s History…

March 3, 1913 – Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC, where over 8000 women gathered to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote

March 3, 1887 – Helen Keller meets Anne Sullivan, her teacher and life-long friend. Sullivan helped Keller become the first blind-deaf person to graduate from college, and the pair advocated for people with disabilities.

March 3, 1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee is born. The six-time Olympic medalist is considered one of the world’s greatest female athletes and holds the world record in the heptathlon.



1985 - Women Against Pornography awarded its ‘Pig Award’ to Huggies Diapers. The activists claimed that the TV ads for diapers had "crossed the line between eye-catching and porn."

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006 where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

Women’s History birthdays include…

1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)

1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)

1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)

1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)

1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress, appeared on early television in 1938 (d. 1974)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)

1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)

1917 – Sameera Moussa, Egyptian physicist and academic (d. 1952)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)

1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer

1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut

1952 – Rudy Fernandez, Filipino actor and producer (d. 2008)

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress

1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer

1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper

1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985

1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress

1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer

1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer

1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter

1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer

1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress

1991 – Cho-rong, South Korean singer

1993 – Gabriela Cé, Brazilian tennis player

1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress

1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer

also on this day in history…

1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

1849 – The Territory of Minnesota is created.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto, freeing serfs.

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.

1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.

1918 – Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, agreeing to withdraw from World War I, and conceding German control of the Baltic States, Belarus and Ukraine. It also conceded Turkish control of Ardahan, Kars and Batumi.

1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.

1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.

1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records "Rocket 88", often cited as "the first rock and roll record", at Sam Phillips's recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.

1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.

Also born on this day in…

1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)

1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)

1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)

1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)

1926 – James Merrill, American poet and playwright (d. 1995)

1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)

1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ira Glass, American radio host and producer