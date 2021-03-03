Almanac - Wednesday 3/3/21

Today is Peach Blossom Day...
It's Wednesday, the 3rd of March of 2021...
March 3 is the 62nd day of the year
303 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises at 6:37 am
and the sun sets at 6:07 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today.
The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:21 am at 5.99 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:45 am at zero point 45 feet
The next high tide at 2:03 pm at 4.66 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:35 pm at 1.53 feet.
The Moon is currently 77.2% visible; a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 5th of March of 2021 at 5:30 pm
Today is…
The Roland TB-303 Bass Line is a synthesizer released by the Roland Corporation in 1982. Designed to simulate bass guitars, it was a commercial failure and was discontinued in 1984
What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day
Today is also…
Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan
Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia
Liberation Day in Bulgaria
Martyrs' Day in Malawi
On this day in Women’s History…
March 3, 1913 – Women’s Suffrage Parade in Washington, DC, where over 8000 women gathered to demand a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to vote
March 3, 1887 – Helen Keller meets Anne Sullivan, her teacher and life-long friend. Sullivan helped Keller become the first blind-deaf person to graduate from college, and the pair advocated for people with disabilities.
March 3, 1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee is born. The six-time Olympic medalist is considered one of the world’s greatest female athletes and holds the world record in the heptathlon.
1985 - Women Against Pornography awarded its ‘Pig Award’ to Huggies Diapers. The activists claimed that the TV ads for diapers had "crossed the line between eye-catching and porn."
2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006 where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.
Women’s History birthdays include…
1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (d. 1841)
1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (d. 1962)
1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (d. 1974)
1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (d. 1998)
1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress, appeared on early television in 1938 (d. 1974)
1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (d. 1987)
1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (d. 1937)
1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)
1917 – Sameera Moussa, Egyptian physicist and academic (d. 1952)
1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (d. 1960)
1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress
1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer
1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut
1952 – Rudy Fernandez, Filipino actor and producer (d. 2008)
1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress
1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer
1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper
1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985
1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress
1976 – Isabel Granada, Filipino-Spanish actress (d. 2017)
1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer
1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer
1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter
1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer
1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress
1991 – Cho-rong, South Korean singer
1993 – Gabriela Cé, Brazilian tennis player
1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress
1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer
also on this day in history…
1845 – Florida is admitted as the 27th U.S. state.
1849 – The Territory of Minnesota is created.
1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto, freeing serfs.
1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail.
1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the US and world.
1918 – Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, agreeing to withdraw from World War I, and conceding German control of the Baltic States, Belarus and Ukraine. It also conceded Turkish control of Ardahan, Kars and Batumi.
1931 – The United States adopts The Star-Spangled Banner as its national anthem.
1938 – Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.
1939 – In Bombay, Mohandas Gandhi begins a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India.
1951 – Jackie Brenston, with Ike Turner and his band, records "Rocket 88", often cited as "the first rock and roll record", at Sam Phillips's recording studios in Memphis, Tennessee.
1986 – The Australia Act 1986 commences, causing Australia to become fully independent from the United Kingdom.
1991 – An amateur video captures the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.
2005 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly an airplane non-stop around the world solo without refueling.
Also born on this day in…
1831 – George Pullman, American engineer and businessman, founded the Pullman Company (d. 1897)
1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Scottish-American engineer and academic, invented the telephone (d. 1922)
1920 – James Doohan, Canadian-American actor and soldier (d. 2005)
1920 – Ronald Searle, English-French soldier and illustrator (d. 2011)
1923 – Doc Watson, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2012)
1926 – James Merrill, American poet and playwright (d. 1995)
1934 – Jimmy Garrison, American bassist and educator (d. 1976)
1953 – Robyn Hitchcock, English singer-songwriter and guitarist