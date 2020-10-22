Almanac - Thursday 10/22/20

It's Wombat Day...

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of October of 2020...October 22 is the 296th day of the year

70 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until winter begins

12 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and sunset will be at 6:22 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

the first high tide will be at 6:04 am

The first low tide will be at 10:50 am

and the next high tide at 4:37 pm.

and the next low tide at 11:32 pm.

First Quarter Moon Today at 6:23 am

Today is…

Clean Up the Earth Day

Eat a Pretzel Day

INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY

International Stuttering Awareness Day

National Color Day

National Knee Day

National Nut Day

Smart is Cool Day

Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

Wombat Day

Today is also…

Fechner Day (International observance)

Jidai Matsuri (Kyoto, Japan)

National Santri Day (Indonesia)

Wombat Day (Australia)

…on this day in history…

1879 – Using a filament of carbonized thread, Thomas Edison tests the first practical electric incandescent light bulb (it lasts 13​1⁄2 hours before burning out).

1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Gounod's Faust.

1884 – The International Meridian Conference designates the Royal Observatory, Greenwich as the world's prime meridian.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: President Kennedy, after internal counsel from Dwight D. Eisenhower, announces that American reconnaissance planes have discovered Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, and that he has ordered a naval "quarantine" of the Communist nation.

1964 – Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, but turns down the honor.

1964 – An all-party Parliamentary Committee selects the design which will become the new official flag of Canada.

1976 – Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administration after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.

1981 – The United States Federal Labor Relations Authority votes to decertify the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization (PATCO) for its strike the previous August.

2001 – Grand Theft Auto III is released, popularizing a genre of open-world, action-adventure video games, as well as spurring controversy around violence in video games.

2013 – The Australian Capital Territory becomes the first Australian jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage with the Marriage Equality (Same Sex) Act 2013.

2019 – Same-sex marriage is legalised, and abortion is decriminalised in Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Assembly not being restored.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1811 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1886)

1844 – Sarah Bernhardt, French actress and manager (d. 1923)

1882 – N. C. Wyeth, American painter and illustrator (d. 1945)

1903 – Curly Howard, American comedian and vaudevillian (d. 1952)

1908 – John Gould, American journalist and author (d. 2003).

1913 – Robert Capa, Hungarian-American photographer and journalist (d. 1954)

1913 – Bảo Đại, Vietnamese emperor (d. 1997)

1915 – Yitzhak Shamir, Belarusian-Israeli civil servant and politician, 7th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2012)

1917 – Joan Fontaine, British-American actress (d. 2013)

1919 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)[14]

1920 – Timothy Leary, American psychologist and author (d. 1996)

1928 – Clare Fischer, American pianist, composer and arranger (d. 2012)

1929 – Dory Previn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Tony Roberts, American actor and singer

1942 – Annette Funicello, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1943 – Catherine Deneuve, French actress and singer

1946 – Deepak Chopra, Indian-American physician and author

1968 – Shelby Lynne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Spike Jonze, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter