Allen Temple Baptist Church's First Female Senior Pastor In Their 100-Year History

At Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, it’s not the future that’s female, it’s the present. Reverend Dr. Jacqueline Thompson is the first female senior pastor in the church’s 100-year history. She talks about her vision for leadership and gender issues in the black church.

"Within the Black church, one of the things that we have been guilty of is patriarchy and misogyny. Even though most Black churches are filled with African-American women, they are often shut out of clergy leadership."

