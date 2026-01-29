Honoring the Rich and Difficult History of Japanese Americans

January 30th is Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and The Constitution.

It’s a day where we remember our country's history of Japanese-American incarceration camps. Check out the Fred Korematsu Day events in your area here.

Today, we meet Japanese American farmers who were incarcerated during World War Two...and resisted. Farming behind barbed wire. Then, an art exhibit connects the history of San Jose’s Japantown neighborhoods to the present.

