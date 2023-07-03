Sports Standout / Antioch Police Scandal / Restorative Justice
Today, we hear a new story from Uncuffed. It's about a born athlete who was destined for football greatness... until a serious injury changed his path. Then, an interview about the Antioch Police Department that's facing allegations of corruption, police brutality, and racism. And, we learn about an early effort to bring restorative justice to an East Bay high school district.
- Standout: How tragedy transformed a football star's rise to glory
- Following the Antioch Police Department scandal
- Practicing restorative justice at Oakland's Skyline High