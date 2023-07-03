© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Sports Standout / Antioch Police Scandal / Restorative Justice

Published July 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Reporter Nate Gartrell

Today, we hear a new story from Uncuffed. It's about a born athlete who was destined for football greatness... until a serious injury changed his path. Then, an interview about the Antioch Police Department that's facing allegations of corruption, police brutality, and racism. And, we learn about an early effort to bring restorative justice to an East Bay high school district.

