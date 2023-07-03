Following the Antioch Police Department scandal

This interview aired in the July 3, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

The Antioch Police Department has been embroiled for the past several months in an ongoing scandal, involving allegations of corruption, policy brutality and the texting of racist language and memes that have implicated nearly half of the officers. An FBI probe of the department, as well as another in Pittsburg, are expected to result in formal charges, while state and local investigations are also continuing — confirming the long-held fears and suspicions of many of Antioch's African American residents.

KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Nate Gartrell, a reporter with the East Bay Times, who’s been following the story.