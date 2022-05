Today, we learn how San Francisco’s Fillmore district was once home to a thriving jazz scene and vibrant black community, but by the '70s it was no more. We’re looking at what happened, what’s still happening, and the role the city plays in the neighborhood's history. Then, we hear how a South Bay writer who grew up watching Star Wars, is now writing novels for the franchise. And, we meet a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor.