May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Andy Morgan
Andy Morgan is 90 years old and lives his life in the present after decades of practice in meditation and through exploring his spirituality. He enjoins us to "love unconditionally", and his attitude may be all the more remarkable given his past as a Holocaust survivor.
