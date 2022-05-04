© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

South Bay author Mike Chen on writing a 'Star Wars' novel and galaxies far, far away

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM PDT
Amanda Chen
South Bay Author Mike Chen

For many sci-fi and fantasy fans today is not just May the fourth. It’s Star Wars Day. “May the 4th be with you” is a pun on the Jedi phrase in the films “May the force be with you.”

South Bay writer Mike Chen's new novel, “Star Wars: Brotherhood,” follows iconic characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker learning how to work together as equals. Mike Chen's book, "Light Years From Home," is about working on family relationships while also saving the galaxy.

"Star Wars: Brotherhood" is available on May 10th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden