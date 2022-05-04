South Bay author Mike Chen on writing a 'Star Wars' novel and galaxies far, far away

For many sci-fi and fantasy fans today is not just May the fourth. It’s Star Wars Day. “May the 4th be with you” is a pun on the Jedi phrase in the films “May the force be with you.”

South Bay writer Mike Chen's new novel, “Star Wars: Brotherhood,” follows iconic characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker learning how to work together as equals. Mike Chen's book, "Light Years From Home," is about working on family relationships while also saving the galaxy.

"Star Wars: Brotherhood" is available on May 10th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel