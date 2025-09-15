City of Concord approves grant to establish a mobile dignity center for its homeless population

The City of Concord approved a 1.6 million dollar grant to fund a mobile dignity center for the city’s homeless population.

The center will offer housing navigation, case management, hygiene support, food and clothing distribution, as well as medical and mental healthcare. The non-profit Caminar is the grant recipient. It will coordinate access to these services.

In addition to the Mobile Dignity Center, Caminar also runs the city’s Rapid Rehousing Program.

It expects to secure housing for up to 30 homeless residents through the Center, and hopes to expand to other sites.

Services will be offered at First Christian Church on Willow Pass Road once a week.

BUT Colleen Awad [CAW-leen uh-WAD], Community Relations Manager for the City of Concord, explains:

Instead of having a resource center in a permanent location where people come to get their services, this Mobile Dignity Center will be just that: mobile.

The grant is funded by the City’s General Fund, in addition to Measure V .

According to the City’s January 2025 Point-in-Time count, the homeless population in Concord is estimated at 131 persons.

