Zoning restrictions on Mission-based tech companies

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder introduced legislation that would impose interim zoning controls on tech companies that conduct onsite testing or laboratory activities. It comes at a time when DoorDash plans to test drone delivery services on its premises at 1960 Folsom Street in the Mission.

Fielder believes the legislation will also give the City time to reassess so-called production, distribution, and repair zones, or PDRs. These zones were created in 2009 and previously housed blue-collar businesses like auto repair shops, wholesale goods, and Muni’s Potrero Yard bus depot.

Fielder said that the main purpose of the amendment is to ensure that the city is prioritizing the original objectives of the zoning.

These are industries that are generally not providing working class jobs that the PDR zoning was intended for, and in fact are placing development pressure on the remaining PDR space and also serve to eliminate working class sector jobs.

Fielder said that the legislation would not prohibit a company from performing laboratory research in biology, chemistry, and other sciences.

The Committee unanimously adopted the legislation. The amended Zoning Plan now goes to the planning commission for review and reporting.