© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Project Open Hand commemorates 40 years on World AIDS Day

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:46 PM PST
Four panelists at the Project Open Hand press conference on World AIDS Day December 1st.
Stafford Hemmer
/
KALW
Project Open Hand commemorates 40 years of service on World AIDS Day, December 1. Panelists included (l to r) Bill Blum (Director of HIV Services, SFDPH}; Paul Hepfer (CEO of Project Open Hand); Josh Odom (client); Molly Cooke, MD (UCSF Professor of Medicine)

Project Open Hand was founded in 1985 to provide people with meals at the height of the AIDS crisis.

Today, approximately 40 percent of the agency’s clients live with HIV. It provides more than 2,000 meals and 250 bags of groceries daily to San Francisco and Oakland residents.

The CEO of Project Open Hand, Paul Hepfer, talked about why the day is still important.

“So, there's still an issue about testing and awareness and prevention and for us it's promoting best practices and evidence-based approaches. And World AIDS Day is a vehicle that helps us.”

The organization’s mission emphasizes the importance of nutrition as a way to support people with their HIV treatment and lower the rates of hospitalization and depression. Project Open Hand is one of 18 local agencies in San Francisco that receives funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The federal government first commemorated World AIDS Day in 1988. A State Department memo revealed that the Trump Administration said it will not recognize World AIDS Day this year.
Bay Area Headlines
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer