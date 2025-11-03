© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Berkeley votes to restrict public access to police radio communications

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM PST
Berkeley City Council voted last week to encrypt police radio traffic and restrict public access
Berkeley voted to restrict the public’s access to police radio frequencies following an eight-to-one vote by the city council.

This puts the city in compliance with instructions from Attorney General Rob Bonta. In 2020, Bonta released a memo stating that the transmission of sensitive and personal information should only be available to authorized personnel.

Opponents of the measure argue that live radio traffic enables the media to report on breaking public safety news. It also allows the public to maintain police accountability.

Police Chief Jennifer Louis told the City Council that alternatives to encryption were considered and deemed insufficient.

Instead, a delayed list of calls will be available. Press releases, social media posts, and an expanded digital alert system will also be available.

The scanner is still live as of this report.
Bay Area Headlines
