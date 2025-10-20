© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Clara County braces for federal funding cuts

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published October 20, 2025 at 1:23 PM PDT
Santa Clara County braces for pending HUD funding cuts
Pix4Free.org
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Santa Clara County braces for impending federal funding cuts to housing

Earlier this year, President Trump issued an executive order that ends support for the “housing first” approach to homelessness. Instead, the order prioritizes federal dollars to cities and localities that ban homeless encampments and open drug use. It also directs money to local governments for outpatient drug treatment programs.

This shift could impact homelessness in Santa Clara County, which relies on Federal resources to fund permanent housing and supportive services.

The county received 48 million dollars in Continuum of Care funding before Trump took office in January this year. A further six million dollars for new programs remains pending.

According to documents obtained by Politico, HUD is planning to restrict the amount of grant monies that can be used for permanent housing to 30 percent in 2026.

Santa Clara County’s Office of Supportive Housing is reviewing the impact that these cuts could have on its permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing programs.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Housing & Homelessness
Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer