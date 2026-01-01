Srishti Prabha is a writer, editor and producer whose work has appeared in NPR, KQED, CapRadio, The Sacramento Observer, and East Palo Alto Today, among others.

Most recently, they helped produce long-form audio and digital stories for The California Report Magazine at KQED, focusing on human-centered reporting about identity, history, and civic life in California.

Before that, they covered education in Sacramento for Capital Public Radio reporting on issues affecting communities of color. They found their stride in journalism when they were the managing editor of India Currents, a Bay Area nonprofit magazine, where they covered immigration, cultural identity, and health in South Asian communities.

Prabha began their journalism career as a Public Allies Fellow at East Palo Alto Today, where they reported on the impacts of gentrification. Their work has been recognized by the San Francisco Press Club, California News Publishers Association, Education Writers Association and others.

A queer, first-generation South Asian raised in the Bay Area, they focus on stories about belonging, displacement, and communities often underrepresented in mainstream coverage.