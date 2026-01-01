Sarah Song

Sarah (she/they) is the Membership Manager at KALW. She finds purpose in connecting organizations and people with a shared vision toward a greater cause—a mission that is intentionally ambiguous and flexible so she can follow her passions wherever life takes her. Prior to KALW, she worked as Development Associate at John Muir Health Foundation. Sarah graduated from UC San Diego where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Cognitive Behavior Neuroscience.

Sarah is a proud San Franciscan and is thrilled to work at KALW, an institution that showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.

A few of Sarah's interests include, playing music, attending concerts, and playing with dogs and cats.