Kristal Raheem

Reporting Fellow

Kristal Raheem is a sociologist, educator, and poet from Oakland. Her work calls attention to health and educational disparities among systematically oppressed communities at a local and global level. She has traveled to countries such as the Dominican Republic and South Africa to address issues of colonization and gender-based violence. Through literary and audio storytelling, she aims to build community and illuminate pathways toward healing and liberation.