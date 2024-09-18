Kristal RaheemReporting Fellow
Kristal Raheem is a sociologist, educator, and poet from Oakland. Her work calls attention to health and educational disparities among systematically oppressed communities at a local and global level. She has traveled to countries such as the Dominican Republic and South Africa to address issues of colonization and gender-based violence. Through literary and audio storytelling, she aims to build community and illuminate pathways toward healing and liberation.
CrosscurrentsToday, we bring you a special episode of Crosscurrents. It's an audio tour of some of the institutions that have lasted, impacted, and changed San Francisco over time.
The Black Tulip event brought artists and community members together for a call to action ahead of the Oakland City Council vote on the Protect Black Women and Girls Act.
This weekend, Black women and community artists are coming together to demand safety and protection amid years of countless public safety issues.
The San Francisco Unified School District plans to delay the closing and merger of 10 to 14 schools for the next academic year.