© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Mateo stands against bullying, supporting transgender visibility

KALW | By Kristal Raheem
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:56 PM PDT
Transgender Flag
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Transgender Flag

Today, the San Mateo County Board made history by raising the Transgender Flag for the first time in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. District 2 County Supervisor Noelia Corzo addressed the audience.

“ We all recognize how difficult this moment in history is, especially in our country for, trans and gender non-conforming people. We know that their rights are under attack.”

The County’s anti-bullying resolution directs departments and employees to support education and intervention initiatives.

These efforts aim to counter the “Trump Effect,” which is defined as the increase of bullying in correlation with Trump entering office.

The day after the 2024 Presidential Election, the Trevor Project – a suicide prevention organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth, reported a 700 percent increase in contacts to its mental health crisis hotline.

In addition to San Mateo, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties have raised their transgender flags this week.
Bay Area Headlines
Kristal Raheem
Kristal Raheem is a sociologist, educator, and poet from Oakland. Her work calls attention to health and educational disparities among systematically oppressed communities at a local and global level.
See stories by Kristal Raheem