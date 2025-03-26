San Mateo stands against bullying, supporting transgender visibility
Today, the San Mateo County Board made history by raising the Transgender Flag for the first time in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. District 2 County Supervisor Noelia Corzo addressed the audience.
“ We all recognize how difficult this moment in history is, especially in our country for, trans and gender non-conforming people. We know that their rights are under attack.”
The County’s anti-bullying resolution directs departments and employees to support education and intervention initiatives.
These efforts aim to counter the “Trump Effect,” which is defined as the increase of bullying in correlation with Trump entering office.
The day after the 2024 Presidential Election, the Trevor Project – a suicide prevention organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth, reported a 700 percent increase in contacts to its mental health crisis hotline.
In addition to San Mateo, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties have raised their transgender flags this week.