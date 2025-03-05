West Oakland initiative on improving air quality will expand statewide
The program is a partnership between the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, and Aclima, an air quality monitoring company based in Silicon Valley.
This initiative differs from previous projects because it uses cars equipped with pollution-detecting sensors, which are able to track air quality data throughout neighborhoods.
Data collected in West Oakland through a pilot program showed that proximity to the port sites and heavily-trafficked areas were found to alter resident air quality significantly.
Last year, according to the project data, diesel particulate matter in West Oakland went down by a third. Cancer risks were reduced by more than half, and asthma-related hospital visits among children also decreased.