West Oakland initiative on improving air quality will expand statewide

The program is a partnership between the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project , and Aclima, an air quality monitoring company based in Silicon Valley.

This initiative differs from previous projects because it uses cars equipped with pollution-detecting sensors, which are able to track air quality data throughout neighborhoods.

Data collected in West Oakland through a pilot program showed that proximity to the port sites and heavily-trafficked areas were found to alter resident air quality significantly.

Last year, according to the project data, diesel particulate matter in West Oakland went down by a third. Cancer risks were reduced by more than half, and asthma-related hospital visits among children also decreased.