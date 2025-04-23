Bay area air quality improving but still among the most polluted in the U.S.

While Bay Area air quality has improved over the years, it still landed in the ALA’s top 20 in poor air quality.

San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose together are listed as the 14th most polluted metro area in the country.

According to the ALA report, areas received a failing grade for air pollution due to high smog and soot level.

Wildfires and extreme heat are additional factors that are contributing to poor air quality.

These conditions impact the health of children and adults, with increases in asthma attacks and low birth weights for infants.

Despite these concerns, the ALA sees positive steps being made. The California Air Resources Board is working to improve air quality across the state with programs such as the State Mobile Monitoring Program.