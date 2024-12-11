Oakland gas leak ahead decision on oil storage facility

The gas leak occurred on 2nd Street between Market Street and Brush Street near Downtown Oakland. Traffic in the surrounding four blocks, Amtrak, and Southern Pacific train services were paused. PG&E also shut down the main gas line.

This incident follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to delay oil and gas leak detection regulations . The law, which was signed in September, states that gas and oil operations do not have to monitor or fix leaks within 3,200 feet of homes and schools until July 2030.

The California Independent Petroleum Association, among other groups, claim the industry has inspection regulations in place and strategies to handle leaks and spills.

Gas leaks have been found to impact the health of people who are exposed with symptoms of nausea and respiratory issues. Researchers say leaks impact the health conditions of people during pregnancy, resulting in premature births. Black and Brown communities are considered especially at risk.

Leaders and scientists in several communities in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley are urging Governor Newsom to close Aliso Canyon Natural gas storage facility . The facility leaked nearly 100,000 metric tons of methane back in 2015. Thirty-two thousand residents were forced to evacuate. This incident was the largest methane release in U.S. history.